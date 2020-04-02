ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects in connection with breaking into a local businesses by busting out walls.

“These individuals have chosen a difficult way to get into a business,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, “They’re causing thousands of dollars in damage and they’re not getting anything.”

The two suspects broke into F.L Metts grocery store on Monday, and the break-in was caught on camera.

Security video captured footage shows the pair enter the business before running directly for a money order machine. According to investigators, the machine was pulled from it's mountings and electrical connections and nearly electrocuted the pair. The pair drop the machine and flee the building.

According to law enforcement, there were two other buildings burglarized in similar manner by having a wall breached.

The owner of Brian’s Package Store on Five Chop Road in Orangeburg reported his business burglarized on Tuesday.

One individual is seen in security video attempting to take the cash register but is unsuccessful. The subject only managed to destroy $500 worth of vodka when he knocked it over.

There was another attempt on Wednesday at the Quick Store in Rowesville, resulting in $100 in beer being destroyed apparently during the attempt to break in.

Nothing is believed to have been taken in that break in.

If anyone has any information on these subjects, they are asked to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.