YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) – The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Russell Paul O’Donnell, a wrestling coach at Starmount High School, after reports of inappropriate contact between him and a student.

The investigation began September 27 and the Sheriff’s Office found there had been on-going sexual contact between O’Donnell and the student between November 2017 and May of this year.

54-year-old Russel O'Donnell has been charged with:

5 felony counts of Statutory Rape of a Child who is 15 years of age or younger

1 felony count of Sexual Activity with a Student

1 felony count of Crime Against Nature

According to the Sheriff’s office, O’Donnell was arrested on Monday and placed under a secured $500,000 bond with a first appearance today.

Yadkin County Schools released this statement about the investigation:

Russell O’Donnell has served as a non-employee coach with Starmount High School from 2014 thru 2017. Mr. O’Donnell was an assistant coach for the wrestling team and women’s soccer team during that time. A background check was completed on Mr. O’Donnell prior to the beginning of his duties pursuant to Yadkin County Schools Board policy. Mr. O’Donnell has been banned from all Yadkin County School campuses pending an investigation by both school and law enforcement personnel.

The administration of the Yadkin County Schools cooperates fully with law enforcement in the investigation (and prosecution, if applicable) of any allegations of misconduct against anyone associated with the Yadkin County Schools. Mr. O’Donnell is presently the subject of criminal charges filed by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Department relating to alleged misconduct.

