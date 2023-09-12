Now-former WS/FCS teaching assistant accused of assault

Tyrone Yancey faces a charge for assault on an individual with a disability.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A now-former Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools teaching assistant was arrested after an incident involving a student, according to WS/FCS and police.

The school district said it received a report of inappropriate disciplinary action on September 1 at Carter High School. School leaders opened an investigation, and Tyrone Yancey, a former Exception Children's teaching assistant, resigned the same day.

The Exceptional Children's program is designed to help students with disabilities.

It isn't clear exactly what happened. A copy of the police report is redacted because the case involves a child.

WS/FCS Superintendent Dr. Tricia McManus released a statement that reads:

"A situation like this is highly concerning and we take all such allegations seriously. Our students at Carter High School are some of our most vulnerable learners and we want our parents to have complete confidence that when they send their children to school, they are safe and cared for. We would never tolerate behavior that puts any child in harm’s way."

The district said it is still working with police through the investigation. Yancey started working at the school in January 2022.

Carter was given a $1,000 bond and is due in court next month.

