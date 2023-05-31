7-year-old shot in Winston-Salem, police say

The child is currently listed in critical, but stable condition after being shot twice.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating the area of East 24th Street after receiving a notification from ShotSpotter that a 7-year-old was shot.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 7-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds: one to the torso and one to the hand.

Officers rendered aid until Fire and EMS personnel arrived on scene and took over lifesaving efforts.

Police said the child was taken to nearby medical facility where they are undergoing surgery.

The child is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Español 336-728-3904.

