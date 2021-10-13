Yadkinville man facing charges after leading police on chase

Police said it all started after 4 a.m. Wednesday when the man could be seen driving without his headlights or taillights on.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges after leading police on a chase early Wednesday morning.

Kirk Alexander Ferriola, 39, of Yadkinville is facing charges for driving without two headlamps, failure to heed light or siren, driving while impaired, failure to stop at a stop sign, felony fleeing to elude arrest, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a governmental official, two counts of injury to personal property, and reckless driving to endanger.

According to Gibsonville police, it all started after 4 a.m. Wednesday after police saw a yellow 2010 GMC box truck being driven by Ferriola heading West on Burlington Road without headlights or taillights on.

Investigators said officers tried to hold a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield to officers and continued westbound on Burlington Road.

The driver made a hard-left turn onto NC 61, nearly flipping the truck, and continued travelling toward I-40, according to police. Police said Ferriola entered onto I-40 west bound where he continued to travel from one side of the road to the other at speeds up to 75 mph.

The vehicle took the South Elm-Eugene Street exit and Gibsonville officers were joined by Guilford County sheriff’s deputies who joined the pursuit after one of their vehicles was hit by the suspect’s vehicle, according to investigators.

Police said the car eventually came to a stop at the end of Sebastian Road where it was partially driven into a wooded area.

As officers were getting out their patrol vehicle, Ferriola started backing up at a high speed hitting a Gibsonville patrol vehicle and pushing it almost 20 feet and into a Guilford deputy’s vehicle, according to police.

Detectives said Ferriola reversed course, drove forward and crashed into the wooded area where he was taken into custody by Gibsonville and Guilford County officers.

Police said investigation revealed he had been involved in an earlier traffic crash in Alamance County and was taken to Alamance County Regional Medical Center.

According to police, Ferriola left the hospital against medical advice and was accused of stealing the box truck from a nearby business in Burlington.