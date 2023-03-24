1 sent to a hospital after shooting on Yanceyville St., Greensboro police say

Greensboro police said a person was shot on the 3800 block of Yanceyville Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot Friday night in Greensboro, according to police.

Greensboro police said they received a call about a shooting on the 3800 block of Yanceyville Street around 9:56 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said EMS took the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

