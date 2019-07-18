GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a breaking news story. We'll be updating as more information becomes available.

Investigators with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office are looking for help in identifying a robbery suspect.

The Sheriff's Office says on July 17, 2019 at 1:47 p.m. a cash register was stolen from the Subway at 6266 Burlington Rd. Gibsonville, N.C. 27249.

The suspect is a black male wearing a black do-rag on his head, white t-shirt and dark pants. Investigators say the black male walked behind the counter and snatched the cash register from the counter and ran out of the business. The suspect is driving a dark colored sedan with chrome rims.

RELATED: 'He Ran Out With a Smile': Guilford County Serial Robber Strikes Again, Police Say

This isn't the first cash register robbery in the county in the last few months. Greensboro Police are looking for a serial robber who has gotten away with stealing cash registers 11 times, so far. Officials had been on the lookout for a dark blue beat up Lexus. But in the latest robbery, Guilford/Greensboro Crime Stoppers post stated that he got away in a silver car.

Anyone who knows the identity of the individual involved or has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 641-2680 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.