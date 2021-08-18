Woman arrested in 1992 cold case homicide of newborn baby

Stacy Rabon of Rock Hill has been charged in connection with the killing of a newborn who was only hours old in August of 1992.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A Rock Hill woman has been charged in connection with the killing of her daughter nearly 30 years ago, deputies said.

The York County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that Stacy Rabon is charged homicide by child abuse in connection with the death of a newborn baby that was found dead in the Catawba River in 1992.

The child's body was found in the river between Rock Hill and Fort Mill in August of 1992. Police said the child, who was just hours old when she died, was found wrapped in a bedsheet inside a plastic bag near a bridge along Highway 21.

The community raised money to lay the child to rest in Rock Hill's Forest Hills cemetery.

Investigators said they were able to use DNA from the sheet the baby was in to identify Rabon as a suspect. Sheriff Kevin Tolson said the arrest brings closure to a case that has haunted York County for years.

