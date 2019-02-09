BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man shot and killed Saturday night in Buffalo was a youth football coach trying to break up a fight, according to witnesses.

The shooting happened at the corner of Sycamore and Koons, near the Harvey Austin Elementary School

RELATED: Buffalo Police investigate deadly shooting on city's East Side

Police say young players had just finished playing a game at Emerson Park when a fight broke out near the school.

Witnesses say the coach, Norzell Aldridge, stepped in to diffuse the situation. Aldridge and another person were shot. Aldridge did not survive.

It's not believed any of the players were involved in the fight.

Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen tells 2 On Your Side he's been getting calls from folks in the community torn up over this deadly shooting.

"Many of the parents in the city, and especially east side, depend on these games to really encourage their kids, their skill building, their team building -- and so this is a really important activity. And so for it to be their first game of the season and for this to be an image in the head of our children...it's devastating," said Pridgen.

Team officials say practive will go on as planned for the kids on Tuesday, but will have grief counselors on hand to talk to parents and children.