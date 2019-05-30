KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A heartbroken family may be taking some comfort that their lost loved one is giving new life to four other people through organ donation.

15-year-old Zach Munday died this week. The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances of his death.

Relatives said the Gibbs High student passed away after getting into a fight over the weekend.

On Facebook, his stepmother Melissa Suarez Munday posted that Zach will be saving four lives today, along with several photos of Zach that 10News is re-posting with her permission.

She also shared a photo of a hand-written note that indicated Zach's heart would go to a 15-year-old male, his liver to a 56-year-old man, and his kidneys to an 11-year-old boy and a 42-year-old male.

Friends of Zach gathered together on Wednesday to remember their friend, who one of them described as "sunshine." They said he was friendly and outgoing and was always there to help when needed.

Pastor Brandon Blair of Loveland Baptist Church baptized Munday last summer during youth revival event.

Blair says he's heartbroken, but takes comfort knowing Munday is giving life to others.

"Just to know that even his death is going to bring life to other people, he's saving lives even through his death, not only that, his life has touched many different people," Blair said.

Blair said Munday always had a smile on his face and always said hi. He asks that people continue to pray and give support to the family and the community.

"Even though this is a difficult valley they are walking through, they aren't walking through it alone," Blair said.

Once KCSO completes its investigation into Zach's death, it will turned over to the Knox County District Attorney General's Office.

An autopsy will be conducted, KCSO said.