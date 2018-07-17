CHARLOTTE -- The new owner of the Carolina Panthers is a man of his word, and he proved it Monday.

While David Tepper was on a visit to Bank of America during the bidding process, one of the first people he met was Panthers security officer and team ambassador John Coleman. Coleman mans the stadium's front desk and has worked for the Panthers since 1996.

Tepper asked Coleman for a business card, but Coleman told the new owner he didn't have any. That's when Tepper made a promise: if he became owner of the Panthers, he'd buy Coleman his own business cards.

And, as you can see in the video below, Tepper kept his promise.

David Tepper delivers on his promise to long-time employee John Coleman 😊 pic.twitter.com/nhg3bBlCun — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 16, 2018

© 2018 WFMY