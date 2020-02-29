ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was shot and killed after breaking into his girlfriend's apartment, police say.
It happened at about 6 a.m. Saturday in the area of Fairfield Avenue and 59th Street S, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Police say a 26-year-old man got into his girlfriend's apartment when he was confronted by a 48-year-old man. At some point, shots were fired and the 26-year-old died at the scene.
The 48-year-old suffered a non-life-threatening injury, police say.
Two women and a child who also were in the apartment were not hurt.
More information is expected later Saturday.
