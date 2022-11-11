Jayne Chavez was killed last week in a shooting.

DECATUR, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is 11Alive's initial report of the deadly shooting.

Loved ones said their final farewells to a beloved 17-year-old girl who was shot and killed outside of her home last week.

The community held a funeral service for Jayne Salazar Chavez Friday in Decatur. Chavez was a student at Towers High School and was recently crowned their homecoming queen. She was also the group commander of her Air Force JROTC program.

"Jayne you were such an inspiration and a great student leader. We will miss you, my dear," Principal Sims said in a statement posted to the school's social media account.

The district announced the Towers High community on Monday. Grief counseling sessions were offered to students and staff.

"Through discussions, journaling, letters, cards and pictures, we discovered that Jayne touched the lives and hearts of many of our students," the letter reads.

Chavez, identified by the medical examiner, was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting on Nov. 11. Police found Chavez and a 23-year-old man shot at a gas station along Glenwood Drive just after 11 p.m.

Chavez suffered several shots to her back and abdomen, a police report reads. Officers noted they found her on the ground next to the vehicle, a 2017 Silver Lexus, and the car also had several bullet holes in the driver's side door and windshield. The 23-year-old was shot in the leg and rushed to the hospital.

Police said the shooting happened on Burgess Drive, where Chavez lived.

The man told investigators he and Chavez were parked outside of the home, when someone pointed a red laser and then multiple shots were fired, according to the incident report. He also told police that she was arguing with someone on the phone before the gunfire.