HIGH POINT, N.C. — Morgan Taylor, a High Point University Student, says she was getting her nails done Wednesday evening at Diamond Nails on N. Centennial St.

Taylor said one nail technician began to butcher a deer right in front of her eyes.

'Hunting for a new nail salon in High Point, North Carolina?' She wrote on social media.

'Talk about multitaskers: manicures, pedicures, and amateur deer butchers. Oh deer!'

She used the hashtag #OhBuckNo.

Taylor says she was in utter shock, and has since reported the incident to the North Carolina Board of Cosmetic Art Examiners.

While we wait to hear back from the board, here is a Q&A on nail salon inspections in North Carolina. All information is attributed to the NC Board of Cosmetic Art Examiners:

Are nail salons in North Carolina inspected on a regular basis?

All salon are inspected annually without notice. Every complaint received by the board is investigated.

2. How many inspectors work for the North Carolina Board of Cosmetic Art Examiners?

15 inspectors

3. How can someone file a formal complaint about a nail salon?

We accept complaints via fax, mail, email, and through our online complaint form at www.ncccosmeticarts.com.

4. Is it true that Salons can score A, B, or C and be fined up to $1,000 dollars?

Yes, we have a grading system within our regulations that establishes grades for cosmetic art shops. Grades can be either A, B, or C and the Board’s authority to assess a civil penalty is $1000 per offense. Shops and schools with a B rating are reinspected within 30 days and those with a C rating are reinspected until the grade is above a C.

5.How can you find nail salon grades?

Here is a link to our consumer verification page that includes shop and school grades: https://www.nccosmeticarts.com/onlineservices/SalonOrSchoolVerification.aspx.

6. We investigate per our regulatory authorities including sanitation, disinfection, and licensure. In the past we have coordinated investigations with local health departments and regularly refer complaints to outside authorities as appropriate. Do you only inspect the physical conditions of the salon? No, we also verify the licensure status of the shop and individuals performing services.

7. Do nail salons have to renew anything like a license periodically?

Shop licenses are renewed annually.

8.Do inspection grades have to be displayed inside nail salons?

Yes, grade must be posted within all cosmetic art shops

9. On average, how many nail salon complaints do you get a year?

Cosmetic art shops are not differentiated by the types of services they offer. Last fiscal year we received around 1,100 complaints.

10. In your professional opinion, is it up to the consumer to do their homework on the cleanliness of a nail salon, and bring their own tools?

We try to educate everyone so a safe service will be achieved.