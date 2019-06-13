UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators believe a missing Marshville woman is alive and well.

Amanda Jo Maske, 41, hadn't been heard from since she left for work Wednesday morning. She was driving to Raeford, N.C.

Deputies said a recent development in the missing person investigation has led detectives and SBI agents to believe that Maske is alive and safe.

Investigators have met with members of Maske's immediate family and confirmed that a recent telephone call placed by someone representing herself as Maske was in fact her.

Credible evidence suggests Maske left home voluntarily and is not a victim of foul play. However, this case remains open and active until law enforcement physically confirms her well being.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC.COM

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders leaving Trump administration

SC father gets death penalty for murdering his five children in 2014

These are the best times to visit Walt Disney World