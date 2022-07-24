The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested by the Clark County Sheriff's Office to investigate the shooting.

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio — A Clark County sheriff's deputy has died after he was shot during a standoff at a mobile home park Sunday.

Sheriff Deb Burchett said just after 10:50 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call that a woman broke into a home in the 1100 block of Ashwood Drive in Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park and five to six shots were fired.

Arriving deputies attempted to check inside the home and were met with gunfire. Deputy Matthew Yates was struck by the gunfire and went down inside the home.

Clark County Special Operations and several surrounding tactical teams were called in to assist and facilitate a plan to rescue Yates.

Yates was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight where he later died from his injuries. He was 41 years old.

Yates was a 15-year veteran of the sheriff's office and was a valued member of the Special Operations Team, according to Burchett.

"Please keep the Yates family in your thoughts and prayers," she said.

Burchett said a second deputy was injured during an attempt to rescue Yates. This deputy’s injury was not caused by gunfire.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital and is currently at home, Burchett said.

The names of the people who live inside the mobile home have not been released. The Dayton Daily News, citing family members, reports that two other people died in the home.

The sheriff's office requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate the shooting.

In a release, the Fraternal Order of Police/Ohio Labor Council said Yates "selflessly and heroically made the ultimate sacrifice to protect his fellow citizens while responding to a shots fired call."

“We ask that you keep Officer Yates, his family, fellow Deputies and the entire law enforcement community in your thoughts and prayers” said Gwen Callender, Executive Director.

On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all public buildings in Clark County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus until the day of Yates' burial.