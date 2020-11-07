Sacramento sheriff arrests suspect for stealing $35,000 Disney memorabilia, officials say

Sheriff officials said they found $25,000 worth of Disney merchandise while searching the suspects work, hotel room and their storage unit.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento Country Sheriff's deputies arrested a suspect in connection to stealing Disney memorabilia of about $35,000, officials confirmed.

Sheriff deputies identified 100 other people who were involved, officials said. Officials did not name those who were involved in stealing the Disney merchandise.

Sheriff deputies learned some of the stolen items were sold on an online auction site. Sheriff deputies found $25,000 of Disney collectibles while searching in a hotel room, the suspect's work and a storage unit. Deputies also found a small amount of methamphetamine in the search.

Officials said the suspect was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

