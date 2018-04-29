According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, African-American male students applying to medical school has dropped in the last 44 years. No other minority group has experienced such a decline in medical school applications.

This is the reason why the Greensboro Medical Society created Men's Doctor Day. Keith Funderburk is a member of the organization and is here to tell us more about it their upcoming event.

Doctor Day is designed to inspire and encourage young minority elementary students through exposure to pursue a healthcare profession. The Doctor's Day program allows minority doctors from across the greater Greensboro community to visit students and expose them to their successful adult counterparts. The goal is for the doctors to sow the seeds of interest that will eventually reap a harvest of increased numbers on minority healthcare providers.

The lucky little boys of Wiley Elementary School will get Men's Doctor Day on Wednesday, May 2. If you'd like the Greensboro Medial Society to bring Men's or Women's Doctor Day to your child's school you can contact Keith at contact@greensboromedialsociety.com or visit the Greensboro Medical Society website for more information.

