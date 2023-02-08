What to expect from Donald Trump's first court appearance

Trump's arraignment is scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m.

WASHINGTON — The indictment of Donald Trump on Tuesday marks the first time that the former president has been formally held accountable for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. And it adds new details to what was already known about his actions, and those of his key allies, in the weeks leading up to the violent Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. It describes how Trump repeatedly told supporters and others that he had won the election, despite knowing that was false, and how he tried to persuade state officials, his own vice president and finally Congress to overturn the legitimate results.

Mike Pence, Trump's former vice president turned 2024 competitor wrote in a statement on Twitter that the indictment "serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States."

While much has already been reported about the contents of the indictment, there are still questions about what comes next for the former president.

"This is the most important trial in the history of our nation," Paul Schiff Berman, a constitutional law professor at the George Washington University Law School, said.

Berman said the trial will likely focus on what Trump knew, and when.

“The big thing that the government is going to have to prove is what [was] Trump’s mental state?" Berman said. "Did he have a good faith belief that he won the election?"

Trump's arraignment is scheduled to happen at 4 p.m. on Thursday at D.C.'s federal courthouse. Trump has the option to appear virtually, but sources tell CBS he will appear in person.

It's safe to say there will be an increased police presence around the court appearance, but exact details have not yet been made public. DC Police put out a statement saying they are ready for any potential protests. Rolling road closures and emergency no parking restrictions around the courthouse are expected.

"The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is working closely with the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Park Police, U.S. Capitol Police, the Federal Protective Service, and other agencies to ensure safety and security surrounding Thursday’s court appearance by the former president. MPD does not provide specifics on operations, tactics, or staffing," the statement reads.



"MPD anticipates rolling road closures and short-term traffic implications. There are parking restrictions in the immediate blocks surrounding the federal courthouse. Please be aware of posted Emergency No Parking signs in the area."



MPD encourages the public to remain vigilant, if you see something, say something. Please report immediate suspicious activity by calling 911.

Former FBI agent Thomas O'Connor added that Jan. 6 was a wakeup call for how dangerous political extremism can be.