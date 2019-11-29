GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thanksgiving is a a day full of family, fun and cooking. This means an increase in the possibilities of a fire. One of the biggest fire risks during Thanksgiving is the growing trend of families deep-frying their turkey and cooking left unattended on stove top.

Greensboro firefighters and other Triad firefighters who worked on the holiday, were prepared for the worst, and were still able to enjoy time with their families. The firefighters' families joined them for Thanksgiving dinner at the firehouse.

A local company, Pita Delight, donated a turkey to each of Greensboro's 26 Fire stations.

"It's always good to be at home with your family, but having a second family to come in and work with makes it a little more bearable, to be able to come in with your second family and be here for the holidays," said Officer Matt Cross, Greensboro Fire Department

So far Greensboro Fire department says they've not had any major fire calls on Thanksgiving day.

Winston-Salem Fire Department also had firefighters and first responders on stand by and sent out a tweet to remind folks about fire safety during the holiday.