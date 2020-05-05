GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kim Valenzuela, a mother of three, says she has frequent Zoom get-togethers with her high school friends.

“We’re meeting up two or three times a week,” Valenzuela said, adding the girls often keep a cocktail in hand while they are chatting. “Checking in, 'How are you doing?' Having a much-needed beverage."

They aren't alone. Across North Carolina sales at ABC stores went up 40 percent after our stay at home order was announced. Remember bars are not buying liquor right now, so that's all people drinking at home.

Substance abuse counselors at Fellowship Hall in Greensboro say they're worried about their clients and our community.

"This is the perfect storm in terms of the danger out there for people who are struggling with substance abuse," Kelly Scaggs said. "Let's face it if you are quarantined at home, even if you're working at home, what's to stop you from starting to drink at first light of day? There aren't as many checks and balances that may have been there for certain people."

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has seen an 891 percent increase in calls to its distress hotline. Even some people in long term recovery are having troubles.

"I actually celebrated six years during the pandemic," Joe Dunning said.

He's from Guilford County and says alcohol is always tempting, but now, "Alcoholics, we're looking for a good excuse to get drunk. And here we go. Here's one."

To help stay sober, he has been reaching out to friends for online hang outs and chats leaning on them to talk about his fears. Experts say that's the key for you too: staying connected.

For resources on mental health and substance abuse during the coronavirus pandemic click here.

People who need help with substance use can find help via www.findtreatment.gov.