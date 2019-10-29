CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Police are investigating an extreme case of road rage that came to a head when officers say one driver pointed a gun at another.

This case of road rage happened along I-85 at the end of September. Driver Kiyanna Greinke said she switched lanes and that angered the driver behind her.

“Something I did upset him,” Greinke said.

She said the driver then tried to run her off the road and allegedly later pointed a gun in her direction. At that moment, Greinke says she felt a million emotions but she had enough sense to immediately pull out her phone to take pictures and video.

“I feared for my life,” Grienke said. “He had all intentions of using that gun.”

Fortunately, police say no shots were fired and no one was hurt.

This is just one of several road rage incidents we’ve seen recently.

Just last month police say an enraged driver fired multiple shots at a couple driving along I-485 with their one-year-old child in the car.

Police say if you do find yourself in a road rage incident, it's best to avoid eye contact, do not get out of your car, don’t reciprocate the aggressive behavior and immediately call police.

Concord police say the driver in this case seen flashing the gun in the photos is believed to live in Asheboro. There’s currently a warrant out for his arrest.