WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say a Greensboro woman has died after a tractor-trailer crash shut down the Northbound US-311 ramp onto Westbound Interstate 40 late Sunday night.

Officers say the tractor overturned just before 11 p.m. and when they arrived on scene the driver, 48 year old Anna Marie Waddell, was found outside of the tractor-trailer.

Waddell was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and despite life-saving efforts, died.

The cleanup process lasted about 6 hours and sent drivers on a detour down eastbound Interstate 40, but as of Monday morning the road is back open.

Winston-Salem police say this is the 12th traffic fatality this year, compared to 13 at the same time in 2018.