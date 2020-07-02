CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy is informing customers still without power Thursday after severe storms that their power may not return until at least Friday.

In a text message sent to affected customers Thursday evening, Duke Energy explained, "Today's severe storms caused significant damage across the Carolinas. Crews have begun making repairs and assessing damage."

As of 8 p.m., Duke Energy was reporting about 18,000 customers without electricity in Mecklenburg.

During the height of the storm, that number was easily double.

Outages are scatted across Charlotte but pockets of wider spread outages also exist in Matthews, near Freedom Park and along Park Road, and in the Coulwood neighborhood.

Many outages do not have an estimated time for restoration. In their text message Thursday, Duke Energy admits customers may not learn of that restoration until Noon Friday, at which point they may still need to wait for work to be completed at the scheduled time.

Severe storms Thursday prompted the National Weather Service to issue several tornado warnings for Charlotte and the surrounding areas.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Numerous schools are closed or delayed Friday

Countless trees fell across the area as winds ripped over 60 mph at times. A long period of rain before the storms, made the ground very soft and likely contributed to the number of downed trees.

On their website, Duke Energy says fallen trees or limbs caused damage to their equipment.

The National Weather Service will visit Charlotte and the surrounding areas Friday to survey storm damage. The investigators will determine what caused the damage, and how strong it was.

