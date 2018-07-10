From cookouts, to fundraisers, to football games, the Triad community has rallied behind Tyler Bova.

The Randolph County teen is recovering from a car crash over the summer in Utah, coming back to North Carolina in September. His parents and younger brother Haden were killed in the crash.

Haden was a cub scout, part of Pack 104 in Thomasville.

"It was going to be a memorial for just veterans," explains Michael Walsh of his Eagle Scout project. "Once my great uncle passed, I made it a project to honor those who are both still living and who have passed that we're anybody's heroes."

At a ceremony Sunday, Walsh and other members of his troop, plus Pack 104, laid down bricks in honor of Haden and his family. A shadowbox with some of Haden's scout accomplishments was given to his brother Tyler.

"I know he wanted to follow in the shadow of his brother," explains den leader Michael Stephens.

Stephens says his son and Haden would also compete in dance together.

"He was just an all around great boy," Stephens tells.

To see this Eagle Scout Project, you can visit Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Davidson County.

