Get the tissues ready: Experts say allergy season is starting early this year

Here's how to avoid those sniffle and sneezing sessions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're sniffling and sneezing more than normal this time of year, there's a reason. Experts say allergy season is here early.

You know the saying, "stop and smell the roses"? Matt Betz, an arborist with the Davey Tree Expert Company, said that's probably not the best idea right now.

"We’ve seen flowering fruit trees like cherries," Betz said. “It’s warming up, it’s starting to stay warm. You’re going to start feeling watery eyes, all that stuff that comes with allergies, especially as you see people out mowing lawns so they will be stirring up all of that pollen as well.”

We are already seeing that in the Queen City. WCNC Charlotte meteorologist Brittany Van Vorhees said pollen levels are high in the Charlotte area already.

For those who fall victim to seasonal allergies, Dr. Sarah Bluestein with Atrium Health said there are ways to avoid high pollen.

"Pollen counts tend to be highest in the mid-day so that may be a good time to take a break from outdoor play," she said.

While the season brings watery eyes and scratchy throats, Betz said there is some good news.

“I think it will be normal, it will just be spread out a bit. We will see it a bit earlier than we have in years past," he said.