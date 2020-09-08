Earthquake damaged 100+ buildings, no injuries reported, officials say

WFMY News 2 spoke with the emergency management director about what his team has witnessed in the aftermath of the earthquake.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, N.C. — Sunday morning's 5.1 magnitude earthquake left more than 100 buildings damaged in Alleghany County, but no injuries have been reported, according to Daniel Roten, the county's emergency management director.

WFMY News 2 spoke with Roten about what his team has witnessed in the aftermath of the earthquake, which had an epicenter near Sparta, NC.

"We have widespread minor damage with localized pockets of severe damage," Roten said. "It could have been much, much worse. Other than some shaken nerves, we fared pretty well."

Roten said he has not heard of any injuries reported from the earthquake, but it caused a significant amount of damage to property.

He estimates more than 100 buildings were damaged in Allegheny County, but his team is still in the assessment process.

Roten said the most common damage he has seen include cracked and shifted building foundation, rock walls damaged, and chimneys damaged.

There were also water main breaks that had to be repaired.

Blue Ridge Energy had damage to a substation, but that has since been repaired, Roten said.