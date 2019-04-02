EDENTON, N.C. — An Edenton, North Carolina woman is missing, and police need the public's help tracking her down.

Police are looking for 30-year-old Christina Dassler who was last seen in the 100 block of Bridgetown Avenue in Edenton. Police responded to the report of a missing person at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Dassler is 5'2" and weighs about 100 pounds. She has shoulder length red-brown hair.

The Edenton Police Department urges anyone with any information on this missing person to please call 252-482-4444.