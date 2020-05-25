13-year-old graduates college with 4 degrees

LA MIRADA, Calif. — In a matter of two years, a 13-year-old has graduated college with four associate's degrees in Southern California.
The coronavirus pandemic will prevent Jack Rico from attending a traditional ceremony, but a drive-by celebration is happening Wednesday in La Mirada, according to television station KABC.
Rico is the youngest student ever to graduate from Fullerton College.
"I'm 13, so I don't want to rush everything," he told ABC7. "I'm still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That's what I love to do."
KABC reports he has a full scholarship to the University of Nevada, where he'll pursue a bachelor's degree in history.
