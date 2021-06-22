18 Triad school districts working to fill a combined 1,000 vacancies

The upcoming school year begins in just two months. Leaders want to fill the teacher and classified employee openings before then.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With two months until the start of the new school year, Triad school districts are looking for a thousand employees to fill vacancies. It's not just teaching jobs - but bus driver, nutrition worker, teaching assistant positions, and more.

The Piedmont Triad Education Consortium held an information session Tuesday afternoon, aimed at helping potential applicants learn about the jobs. There's a second virtual session on Wednesday at noon. Anyone interested can attend. Find more details here.

You'd be hard pressed to find a school district anywhere in the state without openings, but here in the Triad - there are combined total of 1,000 vacancies for the upcoming school year across 18 districts. School leaders say they're looking for candidates who are willing to learn, open to feedback and are flexible.

In the hour-long virtual event Tuesday, candidates could learn where they fit in, if they want a job with a school system.

Andrea Haynes, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resource with Randolph County Schools said, a lot of times people just don't think they're eligible, without a degree or teaching certification. But she says, in truth, if you want a job, they'll likely find you a place.

"We are all desperate for folks who want to come work for us," she said, "We are all excited about giving people the opportunity to get back to work after the pandemic."

Dean Richardson, who works for HR at Alamance Burlington Schools told WFMY News 2 the first information session, held about six weeks ago in May, led to an increase in applications.