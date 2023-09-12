Two Guilford County schools with HVAC issues, district says

Triangle Lake Montessori and Western Guilford High School are both experiencing AC issues.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One Guilford County School will be closed, and another will operate on a half-day schedule Tuesday due to HVAC problems, the district says.

The HVAC controls at Triangle Lake Montessori are not operating properly, resulting in an HVAC outage impacting the entire school. The school will be closed Tuesday, while a third party works on repairs to the system.

Western Guilford High School will operate on a half-day on Tuesday and learn remotely through Thursday while crews repair the HVAC unit, which needs to be shut down.

Students who take the bus will have regular transportation and may come to campus to pick up a device if they don't have one, the district added.

Students will also get a grab-and-go lunch before dismissal. Students at each school can pick up meals at 9 a.m. and noon.

Over the summer, the Building Services Department completed nearly 2,000 work orders to address pressing facility needs ahead of the new school year. Work orders are prioritized and addressed as quickly as possible, the district says.

An independent study, funded jointly by the commissioners and school board in 2019, identified more than $2 billion in facility needs, including $500 million in deferred maintenance.

Over the next few years, the district will build, rebuild, and fully renovate schools across the county.

