WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- October is National Bullying Prevention month and WFMY News 2 has partnered with Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools to 2 Stop Bullying in their schools.

Members of the Good Morning Show team will visit a different Winston-Salem Forsyth County elementary school each week to spread a message of kindness and inclusiveness. We started the month off with a stop at Jefferson Elementary and the Panthers have pledged 2 Stop Bullying.

