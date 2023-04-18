Charlotte Mecklenburg School officials say there has been no evidence of disease in the bats or exposure to students and staff.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least 20 bats were found inside Ardrey Kell High School, according to officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School system.

They've now decided to switch students to asynchronous learning on April 19 and 20 while they work to fix the issue.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to protect the safety and health of students and staff at the school while bat eviction measures are underway," the district said in a statement. "A decision on any additional closures at Ardrey Kell for the bat eviction will be shared on the afternoon of Thursday, April 20."

CMS Chief Operations Officer Brian Schultz said the problem started in March, but this week they found more bats.

"Closed off an opening actually in the roof, and thought at that point and time we had remediated the situation," Schultz said. "They're small..They're in an area where we have rapid growth. The bats are looking for homes."

He says CMPD Animal Care & Control and a private pest control vendor have been on-site to help with bat removal. Some bats have also been sent to a lab for rabies testing.

"If there is no human exposure to the bats, not all bats that are captured will be tested," the district said in a statement. "Test results may be available on Thursday."

There is currently no evidence of disease in the bats or reports of bats harming students and staff.

Still, it's been an unusual sight for students like Mark Lynch.

“I saw the bats and I thought they were like fake at first, but everybody was screaming," Lynch said. "They're like hanging up on the wall."

It's not uncommon to see bats this time of year, according to two wildlife experts, who tell WCNC Charlotte the mammals help get rid of pests like mosquitos.

"Bats are an integral part of the ecology, especially in this region," Chris Shomo with A-1 Wildlife Control said. "If you have an issue in your home, you want to call a professional."

David Crowe with Critter Control adds that bats have legal protections in North Carolina that can add to the challenge of removal.

"So, any bat work, exclusion, ceiling up gaps, should occur between now and the first of May, because once they have babies, everything halts," Crowe said.

For now, students who see the bats, are asked not to touch or disturb them.

"Knowing that the school is doing something about it, does kind of put my faith in the school a little more," Will Nurse, a student, said.

Families with questions are asked to contact the front office of the school.

