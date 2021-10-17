200 bus drivers in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools planning strike Friday, organizer says

Their list of demands includes pay raises, better radios, assistances on buses, pay every 2 weeks instead of monthly, and incentives for perfect attendance.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bus drivers with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are planning to go on strike Friday with demands including increased pay, better bus radios, and incentives for perfect attendance.

WFMY News 2 spoke with one of the strike's organizers Kimberly Shouse, who is currently a bus driver.

"We are fighting for so much," Shouse said.

She said about 200 bus drivers who work for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have agreed to join the strike so far, and that number could grow.

The strike is planned for 7 a.m. Friday in front of the WS/FCS Education Building near West Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem.

Their list of demands include pay raises, better radios, assistances on buses, pay every 2 weeks instead of monthly, and incentives for perfect attendance, Shouse said, adding the list may grow as she continues speaking with other bus drivers.

The strike is only for WS/FCS bus drivers, but Shouse said she has heard from bus drivers in other districts who have expressed their support for the strike.

Shouse said she has not personally heard from the WS/FCS superintendent, but said she has spoke with a school official, who said they are meeting with the superintendent Wednesday to discuss the demands.

