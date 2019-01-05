More than 1,400 teachers from Forsyth County headed to Raleigh to sound off to lawmakers. The district closed all 81 of it's schools without enough teachers, assistants and employees to keep the doors open.

But a group of teachers hit a bump in the road, or rather, interstate.

"These buses have a system in it that tells them to stop," Ronda Mays, president of the Forsyth County chapter of NCAE said.

One of the buses teachers were taking to the capital had a problem that set them back 45 minutes.

" I was thinking I need to keep everyone's spirits up," Mays said. "I need to keep them up beat because we are going to get there and make our own march."

Mays made sure their voices were heard on the side of I-40 and in Raleigh. As soon as the caravan got downtown teachers unloaded, marched and chanted in streets.

"I think this is an incredible crowd," high schooI teacher, Adam Moore said. "I came last year too. We have great weather and the teachers are energized.

Forsyth County teachers agreed with all of the five points that NCAE laid out for lawmakers but most agreed that their focus was hiring more teacher assistants, custodians, nurses, bus drivers, counselors and cafeteria workers.

"Far too many times I see my teacher assistants get to work, work for 8 hours then hustle out of there to go to their second job just to make ends meet," Lee Childress said. "And that's not fair."