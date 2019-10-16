CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Meet Keisha Yearby: by day, she teaches second grade at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake. After school, she hosts "Miss Yearby's Reading Adventures."

Every Tuesday night at 7:30, she logs on to Facebook to read a book to her students through Facebook Live.

During the live video, she teaches her viewers reading tips.

She started it a year ago, and now hundreds of people tune in every time.

Her enthusiasm radiates off the screen.

"Reading can be fun, reading should be a lifelong adventure," she said.

Those who tune in find motivation as well.

Miss Yearby said the livestream lessons are already making a difference in her students.

"They'll say, 'Don't give up, Miss Yearby.' So, I'm seeing that I'm pouring it into them and it's actually sticking.”

In addition, she’s helping parents with life skills too.

"Lots of times parents don't know what they can do to help their children with reading. They're like, 'I don't know, I don't know.' So here I am and I'm modeling it,” said Yearby.

Yearby said the teaching moment with her online helps busy parents who tell her, ‘I feel like I should be doing more,’ and I say, "Well you're a parent, I'm not."

Even though she’s not a parent, Yearby said this is her way of going above and beyond as an educator.

"Just because we're off at three o'clock doesn't mean we aren't here and want to help you," said Yearby.

