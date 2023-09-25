Graham teen achieves perfect score on AP exam

She is one of only 48 in the top scores worldwide for the 2023 AP United States Government and Politics Exam.

GRAHAM, N.C. — A 16-year-old student at River Mill Academy got a perfect score on her AP U.S. Government and Politics exam.

Advanced placement tests or AP tests, are scored on a scale of 1 to 5. The classes are optional but if you score high enough, you can earn college credit.

Addison Varinoski is an 11th grader who said she was surprised by her recent accomplishment.



"I was kind of shocked, I just sat there and stared at it. I would've never thought that that would've been me," she said.



Varinoski is one of only 48 students around the world who aced her 2023 AP United States Government and Politics exam. She wants to impact generations to come through early childhood education.



"It's important to set the foundation especially when you're really young, showing them how things have changed even though they would be very small," Varinoski said.



She is a cheerleader at River Mill and taking dual enrollment classes at a local community college.

"You do have to put in a lot of effort, for me, Miss Powell gave us those resources," Varinoski shared.

She said her love for history came from her family.



"It was an area of interest of mine my dad got me into government and politics and that kind of thing and it's that interesting to see how our systems work and how that plays into my everyday life," Varinoski said.

