School year delayed until September for most ABSS students due to mold issues

Alamance-Burlington Schools is delaying the start of the 2023-2024 school year until Sept. 5 to address issues after mold was found on multiple surfaces and walls.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System announced Tuesday that it's delaying the start of the 2023-2024 school year until Sept. 5. after finding mold in more than a dozen buildings.

However, the school district said this wouldn't affect students at the Alamance-Burlington Early College at Alamance Community College as class is already in session for them.

School officials said this would give them time to properly assess and address issues at all campuses. It would also give them time to hold a joint meeting between the ABSS Board of Education and Alamance County Commissioners to talk about the next steps.

Over the weekend, mold issues were found at Cummings High School, Broadview Middle School, and Williams High School. We learned that Andrews Elementary and Newlin Elementary also had mold earlier this month.

So far, the district has spent over $1.2 million on mold remediation and HVAC repairs at Andrews and Newlin, according to officials.

"We want our students to be back in school, but also want this work to be done effectively to prevent these issues from happening in the future. We have to address it appropriately," said Board Chair Sandy Ellington-Graves.

ABSS Board Chair Sandy Ellington Graves, along with Vice Chair Ryan Bowden and Alamance County Commissioners Craig Turner, Steve Carter, ABSS Superintendent Dr. Dain Butler, and Deputy Superintendent Lowell Rogers went to Williams High School Tuesday as they complete a visual inspection.

"This is not how we wanted to start the school year. Fixing these issues is going to take resources we don’t have. That’s why we need time to assess, meet with our Commissioners and state delegation, and determine the best course of action going forward.” said Dr. Dain Butler, Superintendent.

"We want to assure families that the District is taking this situation very seriously and we are addressing issues as quickly and effectively as possible.”

