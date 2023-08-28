ABSS school board to meet about mold in their schools: What's next

The ABSS board will meet at 3 p.m. to discuss the mold and impacted students.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System board is scheduled to meet on Monday on how to tackle the mold problem impacting several of their schools. The board will meet at 3 p.m. Aug. 28.

Mold was found in Andrews Elementary, Newlin Elementary, Cummings High School, Broadview Middle and Williams High School.

The school district said they have been made aware of possible issues in these schools:

AO Elementary

Eastlawn Elementary

Grove Park Elementary

South Mebane Elementary

Woodlawn Middle

Western Middle

E.M. Holt Elementary

Garrett Elementary

Highland Elementary

North Graham Elementary

South Graham Elementary

Pleasant Grove Elementary

Turrentine Middle

Graham High

Western High

Eastern High

Clean-up at Andrews Elementary has finished. Newlin Elementary is set to be finished soon.

Due to the sheer amount of schools impacted, ABSS postponed the school start date to Sept. 5.

Stay with WFMY News 2 as we learn more about how the board decides to handle the mold and the impacted students.

