ABSS school board to meet about mold in their schools: What's next

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System board is scheduled to meet on Monday on how to tackle the mold problem impacting several of their schools. The board will meet at 3 p.m. Aug. 28.
Mold was found in Andrews Elementary, Newlin Elementary, Cummings High School, Broadview Middle and Williams High School.
The school district said they have been made aware of possible issues in these schools:
- AO Elementary
- Eastlawn Elementary
- Grove Park Elementary
- South Mebane Elementary
- Woodlawn Middle
- Western Middle
- E.M. Holt Elementary
- Garrett Elementary
- Highland Elementary
- North Graham Elementary
- South Graham Elementary
- Pleasant Grove Elementary
- Turrentine Middle
- Graham High
- Western High
- Eastern High
Clean-up at Andrews Elementary has finished. Newlin Elementary is set to be finished soon.
Due to the sheer amount of schools impacted, ABSS postponed the school start date to Sept. 5.
Stay with WFMY News 2 as we learn more about how the board decides to handle the mold and the impacted students.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.
SUBSCRIBE | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I
Follow us:
Facebook | https://bit.ly/3326pAY
Twitter | https://bit.ly/2vIPZkT
Instagram | https://bit.ly/39Ghs5a
Download the WFMY News 2 app:
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775
►For iPhone | https://apple.co/3aaH6iM
►For Android | https://bit.ly/3aea9Sv