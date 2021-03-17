x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Education

Possible severe weather pushes ABSS to go remote

Due to the potential for severe weather, Alamance Burlington Schools will move to remote learning for all its students pre-K through 12th grade.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Due to the potential for severe weather Thursday afternoon, Alamance Burlington Schools will move to a remote learning day for all its students pre-K through 12th grade.

The Child Nutrition grab and go meals program will not operate Thursday and all after school activities and athletics are canceled.

Spring, is print time for severe weather. Thursday could possibly be our first severe weather event of the season in the Triad. Some scattered rain and storms are possible in the morning, but the best chance for severe weather will come ahead of a low-pressure system that will drag a strong cold front with it in the afternoon. 

RELATED: Weather Alerts | How to set up severe weather alerts on your iPhone or Android

We could see dangerous storms. Winds will be fast higher up in the atmosphere, which means storms could tap into speedy winds higher up and bring them down to the surface causing damage. 

RELATED: TIMELINE: Severe storms possible in the Triad Thursday