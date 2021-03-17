Possible severe weather pushes ABSS to go remote

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Due to the potential for severe weather Thursday afternoon, Alamance Burlington Schools will move to a remote learning day for all its students pre-K through 12th grade.
The Child Nutrition grab and go meals program will not operate Thursday and all after school activities and athletics are canceled.
Spring, is print time for severe weather. Thursday could possibly be our first severe weather event of the season in the Triad. Some scattered rain and storms are possible in the morning, but the best chance for severe weather will come ahead of a low-pressure system that will drag a strong cold front with it in the afternoon.
We could see dangerous storms. Winds will be fast higher up in the atmosphere, which means storms could tap into speedy winds higher up and bring them down to the surface causing damage.