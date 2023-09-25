Alamance-Burlington Schools approve calendar change

After mold delayed the start of the school year, three days now become full student work days.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance-Burlington School Systems approved a new calendar change to the school district Monday night.

After mold delayed the start of the school year, three days now become full student work days.

Based on the input received, Oct. 30, Dec. 20, and Jan. 2 are the new full student days.

The district sent out a survey to parents and staff to get their opinions on potential changes.

Chief Academic Officer Revonda Johnson presented the state of the District Monday night and announced new initiatives ABSS will implement this year to improve student outcomes District-wide.

New initiatives include:

Launching a new elementary math curriculum to strengthen foundational skills.

Providing tutors funded by federal dollars at every elementary school, targeting the most at-risk students.

Implementing a tiered support model to focus more district resources on highest-need schools.

Expanding evening and Saturday academies at all high schools to support credit recovery and graduation.

Reducing teacher vacancies by 50% compared to last year, ensuring strong staff support from day one.

Making strategic principal reassignments to better support school improvement.

"We are using some of our federal dollars to launch expanded tutoring support for our most vulnerable students this year," said Revonda Johnson, Chief Academic Officer.

“This will put reading tutors in front of children daily to help our most at-risk students.”

ABSS needed to make up 18 hours because of the delayed start to the year.

