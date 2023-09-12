ABSS working to make up for lost time due to mold remediation

ABSS is set to survey parents and staff on several options to make up for 18 hours lost to mold remediation.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System approved some changes to the school schedule in order to make up for lost time from the mold remediation.

The ABSS Board of Education approved to convert two early release days, Sept. 20 and Oct. 18, into full instructional days. ABSS said this added back six instructional hours, with only 18 hours needed to meet state requirements.

In order to make up the remaining hours, the ABSS board said they will survey staff and families on the following options:

Adding 6 minutes to the beginning and end of each school day

Adding 12 minutes to the end of the day

Adding Saturday half-days

Changing November 22 to a student day

Changing December 20, 21, and/or December 22 to student days

Changing January 2 to a student day

Changing June 7 to a full day instead of early release

The district said families and staff should receive the survey by the end of the week.

"The state Department of Public Instruction and Superintendent Catherine Truitt informed us that by law, we must meet the required instructional hours outlined in the calendar statute. We were not granted a waiver,” said Deputy Superintendent Lowell Rogers.

ABSS said the changes in the calendar ensure teachers work a required amount of 215 days, including student days, teacher work days, and annual leave days.

