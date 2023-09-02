ABSS pushes school start date to Sept. 11 due to mold

"We sincerely apologize for the disruption that this decision will cause for our ABSS families and staff,"

With more than 25 schools impacted by mold, both toxic and non-toxic, the ABSS school board has come to a decision.

The ABSS board released in an email and a voicemail to parents that the school start date has been pushed back again to Monday, Sept. 11.

The mold remediation for these schools has cost nearly $17 million. The district said it will hire around 2,000 contractors to help with the cleanup.

"They will thoroughly clean all affected materials and HVAC systems following strict remediation procedures. After this deep cleaning, a third party industrial hygienist will test the air quality to certify the buildings are safe for re-occupancy," wrote the district.

Teachers will be allowed to set up their classrooms on Sept. 8, the district said.

The district said they are working to keep spring break intact, which is probably a relief to students. However, the district did not mention any other breaks that would be safe.

Students who qualify for free/reduced lunch will be able to get meals from food sites. The district said those sites will be announced Sept. 4.

