After school program for only $30 a week for Greensboro students

The program hours go from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's back-to-school season. If you're still looking for the perfect after school program for your kiddo, this might be for you.

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for its After School program for children ages 5 to 12.

This program has locations city wide and a low cost of $30 a week (about $120 a month), according to the city of Greensboro.

The program hours go from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday. However, hours can be expanded on teacher workdays, early release days, and some school holidays, city officials said.

City officials encouraged parents and guardians to contact the Guilford County Schools Transportation Department to ask if your child's bus drops off at a city recreation center.

You can register here.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

SUBSCRIBE to us on YouTube | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I

Follow us on social media:

Download the WFMY News 2 app on your smartphone: