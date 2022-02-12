Organizers of the club say they want to offer an alternative to another Evangelical after-school club.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The "After School Satan Club" is raising some eyebrows in Chesapeake after organizers received permission to open their club at B.M. Williams Primary School.

"I understand how some people can be upset when they hear the word 'Satan,' but that's not what we are going to be talking about," said Rose Bastet, a volunteer with the Satanic Temple.

Instead, Bastet said children in the after-school club will focus on science, compassion, and arts and crafts. There will be no discussion of any deities, and Bastet said in order to join a child must receive parental permission.

"We have no interest in theological discussions with children; that is best left to their parents," said Bastet.

This assurance is not having much impact with some Chesapeake residents who say the "After School Satan Club" is not appreciated.

"I could not believe that our schools would allow something like this," said Elaine Garret, one Chesapeake resident.

"I have a 3-month-old daughter and I can tell you now that when she grows up she will not be in any Satan club," said Tyler Hambleton.

However, Bastet said the reason the "After School Satan Club" is coming to B.M. Williams Primary School is that they want more religious tolerance.

According to Bastet, a concerned parent reached out to the Satanic Temple about a notice of an Evangelical club known as the "Good News Club." The club was after school and offered moral lessons centered on the Christian Gospel.

"There is a double standard when it comes to Christianity," said Bastet. "Christianity always seems to be immediately accepted and if there is anything contrary, there is moral outcry over it."

A two-page letter was sent to Chesapeake parents regarding the new club coming to town. A spokesperson with Chesapeake Public Schools said schools cannot discriminate against any group based on their beliefs, and that the facility the "After School Satan Club" is asking to use is public.

The Chesapeake City School Superintendent said in the letter, "ASSC is not a School District-approved club, and no District employee is acting as a club sponsor."