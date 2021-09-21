x
Education

Alamance-Burlington School System to hold COVID-19 protocol special meeting

Tuesday, the school boards will meet to discuss remote learning plans for ABSS.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington Board of Education will hold a special meeting Tuesday at 1 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 cleaning protocols and plans for remote learning.

You can watch the meeting on-air and online. 

