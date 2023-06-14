Alamance-Burlington leaders increase meal cost for 2023-2024 school year

Breakfast will cost $2, and lunch will cost $3.10 at the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The price of meals in one Triad school district is going up.

Alamance-Burlington Schools voted unanimously Tuesday night to raise the cost of breakfast and lunch for students.

The move will increase breakfast to $2 and lunch to $3.10.

Board members said the change is due to an increase in labor costs like nutrition worker wages.

The raise is set to go into effect next school year.

The district recently announced they're expanding its free meals program in the 2023-2024 school year.

School leaders said 27 more schools will allow all students to eat for free, bringing the total number to 92 schools.

These new schools met the threshold based on need.

If your student's school is not included, you can still apply for free or reduced lunch on the district's website.

