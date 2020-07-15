Alamance-Burlington Schools announces A-B day schedule as part of reopening school plan for new academic year

Alamance-Burlington Schools said schools will operate on an A-B day schedule.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Alamance-Burlington Schools announced their school reopening plan Tuesday for the 2020-2021 academic school year.

Alamance-Burlington Schools said it will operate on an A-B day schedule.

A-B Day Schedule

The new schedule means one half of students will attend class at their school on Monday and Wednesday and on alternating Fridays. The second half of the students will attend class at their school on Tuesday and Thursday and alternating Fridays.

The district said it will allow siblings to attend school on the same days to make it easier for families.

The district said when students are not in class at their school, they’ll work on lessons created by their teachers at home.

School leaders said they will distribute technology devices to students.

CLASSROOM VIRTUAL PLATFORMS

All ABSS elementary students and teachers will work on the Google Classroom virtual platform for at-home learning lessons.

All middle and high school students and teachers will use the Canvas virtual learning platform for their at-home assignments.

VIRTUAL LEARNING

Alamance-Burlington Schools will also offer an at-home full-time virtual learning opportunity for children of parents who prefer to remain at home.

FACE MASKS

Students in schools and on buses will be required to wear face masks. The school system said it ordered masks for students and staff along with hand sanitizer, additional cleaning supplies, thermometers and other items. The district has also hired more school nurses.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775