Alamance-Burlington Schools approves updated reentry plan for students

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington Board of Education voted to approve an updated reentry plan for students.
The district said students will not return to school for in-person learning on February 1. Instead, students and staff will remain on their current schedules.
The district approved beginning on March 1, elementary schools will implement a cohort model for grades K-5 students to return to in-person learning. Students will attend school in person two days for either Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday. Wednesday will be a remote learning for all students.
The district tweeted, beginning on March 8, middle and high schools will implement a cohort model for grades 6-12 students that have selected to return to in-person learning. Students will attend school in person two days Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday. Wednesday will be a remote learning day for all students.
The district also said families who selected remote learning can continue with that option.
The Board of Education will review today's approved plan at their work session on February 9.