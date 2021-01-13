Alamance-Burlington Schools approves updated reentry plan for students

The district said students will not return to school for in-person learning on February 1.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington Board of Education voted to approve an updated reentry plan for students.

The district said students will not return to school for in-person learning on February 1. Instead, students and staff will remain on their current schedules.

The district approved beginning on March 1, elementary schools will implement a cohort model for grades K-5 students to return to in-person learning. Students will attend school in person two days for either Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday. Wednesday will be a remote learning for all students.

The district tweeted, beginning on March 8, middle and high schools will implement a cohort model for grades 6-12 students that have selected to return to in-person learning. Students will attend school in person two days Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday. Wednesday will be a remote learning day for all students.

The district also said families who selected remote learning can continue with that option.