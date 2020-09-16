The honorary ceremony was held Tuesday morning.

MEBANE, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System broke ground on a new addition at South Mebane Elementary School Tuesday.

“It was a beautiful day to celebrate a groundbreaking for the new addition at South Mebane Elementary School,” the school system wrote on Twitter.

Officials said in celebration of the first 2018 education bond project launch for a building and cafeteria expansion at South Mebane Elementary School, the school hosted a small groundbreaking ceremony at the elementary school on South Third Street.

According to officials, members of the Alamance-Burlington Board of Education and Alamance County Board of Commissioners as well as the school system’s superintendent Dr. Bruce Benson were all in attendance, along with representatives from the architect and construction firms working on the project.

